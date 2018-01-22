Pink, Questlove and other celebrities react to Eagles NFC Championship win

Philadelphia was buzzing Sunday in anticipation of the NFC Championship game, from Minnesota Vikings fans naively chanting on the Art Museum steps to police greasing up poles to deter rowdy fans from climbing.



Though there were doubts and conspiracy theories that agonized fans, it doesn’t matter now because the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Superbowl (!!!) after destroying the Minnesota Vikings with a final score of 38-7.

The team and fans reacted accordingly, but plenty of Philadelphia’s best known natives (and others) also had a lot to say on social media.

Pink, who will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII and grew up in Doylestown, expressed her own disbelief at the game’s outcome. Leslie Odom, Jr., who will sing “America the Beautiful” at the game and is also from the Philly area, chimed in, too.





The Roots were at Lincoln Financial Field to perform during halftime, with Questlove periodically updating his Instagram and Twitter. After the Eagles win, he turned to a quote from Minnesota native Prince to sooth the pain of Vikings fans.

M. Night Shyamalan, who loves Philadelphia so much he puts it in every movie he's ever made, lit up Twitter with his Super Bowl memories and predictions.

Kevin Bacon showed the Eagles some love...



...while Josh Duhamel, a Vikings fan, congratulated the Eagles and noted an unsavory interaction he had with one fan at the Linc -- I guess he doesn’t check the local Minnesota news.

Kobe Bryant showed support for the Eagles and looked ahead to Super Bowl LII.

Soccer star Julie Ertz had an emotional reaction to learning that the Eagles and her husband, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, were headed for the Super Bowl. Footage shows her on her own field with her teammates.

Fans in Philly reacted with the jubilation and rowdiness that was expected, with plenty of people trying to climb poles despite the police’s preventative measures.

No matter how you watched or commemorated the game, though, just be thankful you’re not this guy.