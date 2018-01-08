January 08, 2018

Pink will sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Though the fate of the Eagles is still unknown, there definitely will be at least one featured Philadelphian at Super Bowl LII: Alicia Moore, better known as Pink, will be singing the national anthem.

Performing at the Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, Pink will join the ranks of past “Star-Spangled Banner” singers Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, and many others when she performs at the event for the first time.

Pink, who grew up in Doylestown, Bucks County, hinted at a big announcement on her Twitter on Sunday, saying she was excited for 2018 and “other stuff that’s a secret still.”

Pink has several other big events lined up. She is slated to perform at the Grammys on Jan. 28 and is touring for her latest album “Beautiful Trauma,” her first full-length release in five years. She’ll perform at the Wells Fargo Center on April 13.

Justin Timberlake previously was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, making his return to the production for the first time since his infamous 2004 performance with Janet Jackson.

See the official NFL announcement below.


Marielle Mondon
marielle@phillyvoice.com

