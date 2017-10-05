P!nk to play 2018 show at Wells Fargo Center

Doylestown native Alecia Beth Moore — better known by her stage name P!nk — is coming back to Philly.

The Wells Fargo Center announced Thursday she'll be performing at the venue on Friday, April 13, 2018.

P!nk was last on the road for "The Truth About Love Tour," which also brought her to the Wells Fargo Center, as well as 141 other shows across 13 countries. She also played at the Jersey Shore this past July as part of Atlantic City's BeachFest Concert Series.