Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas.

October 05, 2017

P!nk to play 2018 show at Wells Fargo Center

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Doylestown native Alecia Beth Moore — better known by her stage name P!nk — is coming back to Philly.

The Wells Fargo Center announced Thursday she'll be performing at the venue on Friday, April 13, 2018.

P!nk was last on the road for "The Truth About Love Tour," which also brought her to the Wells Fargo Center, as well as 141 other shows across 13 countries. She also played at the Jersey Shore this past July as part of Atlantic City's BeachFest Concert Series.

The singer's new tour comes on the heels of the release of her new album, "Beautiful Trauma," for which she has already released the singles “Whatever You Want," “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma." The album will be released Oct. 13. 

Tickets for the show range from $47.45 to $227.50. They go on sale Friday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

P!nk

Friday, April 13, 2018
8 p.m. | $47.45-$227.50
Wells Fargo Center

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

