Musicians Pink
082817_PinkVMAs Chris Pizzello/AP

Pink, left, accepts the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from Ellen DeGeneres at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

August 28, 2017

In VMA acceptance speech, Pink shares powerful story about daughter's worries

Musicians Pink Doylestown Girls United States Role Models Artists Women Feminism Gender
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Ever since Doylestown native Alecia Beth Moore broke through as an emerging artist under the moniker Pink, her career has been shaped around being an inspiration for young women, encouraging them to embrace themselves inside and out.

Even as Pink's musical style shifts through phases of danceable pop and rebellious, Rancid-influenced rock, her status as a fashion forward role model only grows by the year.

At MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night, Ellen Degeneres presented Pink with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, an honor set aside for artists who break barriers in the music video genre and have otherwise achieved sustained success during the course of their careers.

But in her acceptance speech, Pink wasn't interested in talking about music. She shared an upsetting story about her 6-year-old daughter Willow's self-image and her newly expressed fear that she's ugly. In what must have been a heartbreaking moment for a parent, Pink said she was able reassure her daughter with a series of questions. With the award in her hands, she reiterated the importance of instilling girls with the self-assurance to celebrate their own beauty.

Some fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation (and tears) after the emotional speech.




Pink's seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma," is due out Oct. 13. A video for the first single, "What About Us," was released earlier this month. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Barbara Elizabeth Miller

Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing for 28 years may be in concrete slab

Eagles

082617_Runyan_AP

Former Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan explains why he’s an Uber driver – and what happens when fans recognize him

Phillies

AP_17238853315806.jpg

WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes MLB history – so feast your eyes on all 11 of his home runs

Depression

04062017_brain_food_iStock

Study: Vegans and vegetarians may be more prone to depression

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.