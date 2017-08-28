In VMA acceptance speech, Pink shares powerful story about daughter's worries

Ever since Doylestown native Alecia Beth Moore broke through as an emerging artist under the moniker Pink, her career has been shaped around being an inspiration for young women, encouraging them to embrace themselves inside and out.

Even as Pink's musical style shifts through phases of danceable pop and rebellious, Rancid-influenced rock, her status as a fashion forward role model only grows by the year.

At MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night, Ellen Degeneres presented Pink with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, an honor set aside for artists who break barriers in the music video genre and have otherwise achieved sustained success during the course of their careers.

But in her acceptance speech, Pink wasn't interested in talking about music. She shared an upsetting story about her 6-year-old daughter Willow's self-image and her newly expressed fear that she's ugly. In what must have been a heartbreaking moment for a parent, Pink said she was able reassure her daughter with a series of questions. With the award in her hands, she reiterated the importance of instilling girls with the self-assurance to celebrate their own beauty.

Pink's seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma," is due out Oct. 13. A video for the first single, "What About Us," was released earlier this month.



