Police issue sketch in dreadful beating in South Philly

A local police department had a little fun Sunday night after the Eagles handcuffed the Vikings in an impressive win to claim a berth in Super Bowl LII.

In a Facebook post, police in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County, asked fans to be on the lookout for a perpetrator "wanted in connection with the tremendous beating" of 53 young men in South Philadelphia on Sunday night.

They issued a sketch to help identify the man.

"This individual was last seen traveling west on I-90 en route to Minnesota to finish the job," police advised. " If seen, please get out of his way. He just can't be stopped!" #FlyEaglesFly

We might add that he was spotted throwing a couple of bombs as well.

Well done, officers!