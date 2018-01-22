January 22, 2018

Police issue sketch in dreadful beating in South Philly

By PhillyVoice staff
Police Eagles
01222018_Foles_Wanted_UDTP Source/Upper Dublin Police Department

The sketch of the perpetrator.

A local police department had a little fun Sunday night after the Eagles handcuffed the Vikings in an impressive win to claim a berth in Super Bowl LII.

In a Facebook post, police in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County, asked fans to be on the lookout for a perpetrator "wanted in connection with the tremendous beating" of 53 young men in South Philadelphia on Sunday night.

They issued a sketch to help identify the man.

"This individual was last seen traveling west on I-90 en route to Minnesota to finish the job," police advised. " If seen, please get out of his way. He just can't be stopped!" #FlyEaglesFly

We might add that he was spotted throwing a couple of bombs as well.

Well done, officers!

