January 24, 2018

Moron Vikings fans are planning on false imprisoning Eagles fans the week of the Super Bowl

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012418VikingsFan Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings fans aren't smart, it seems.

Minnesota Vikings fans did not take their butt-whipping to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game well. It appears that a number of Vikings fans, with no sense and a whole lot of free time are planning on signing up as Uber or Lyft drivers, and dropping off Eagles fans in wrong locations the week of the Super Bowl. 

There are dozens of these on Twitter, but here's a small sampling:

That is so far beyond stupid it boggles the mind. How exactly do they think that would go down? They pull up to some barn out in the boonies, when the Eagles fan thinks he's getting dropped off at the stadium, and the fan thinks, "Hmmm, I thought this was supposed to be an enormous state of the art facility. This isn't at all what I was expecting. Anyway, here's your tip, good sir." Then they get out of the car and look for someone to give their tickets to for admission to the game? Is that really how these dolts think that would go?

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Eagles DE Chris Long one of five finalists for NFLPA's 'highest honor' | Eagles players to NFL: Sales from dog mask shirts should go to Philly schools | Nick Foles' pocket presence was 'outstanding' vs. Vikings in NFC Championship Game | Hey, Dallas … NOW who's America's Team?

But beyond the stupidity of it, it's potentially a crime. For the purpose of being thorough, we contacted the Bloomington Police Department (that's where a whole lot of hotels are for the week of the Super Bowl). According to them, it is not necessarily a crime for the Uber driver to take you to a wrong location. However, it's pretty easy to see if your driver is veering off-course, because you yourself will have the same GPS directions on the app on your phone as the driver. If something appears not to be right, ask to get out of the car. If the driver does not allow you to do so, they can be charged with false imprisonment. 

Maybe risking jail time to inconvenience Eagles fans to some small degree seems worth it to Vikings fans, seeing as the Vikings themselves barely inconvenienced the Eagles last Sunday.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia morons

Just In

Must Read

Viral Video

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar: 'Hopefully, I made Brian Dawkins proud'
Eagles pillar

Eagles

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee
012318GeneSteratore

Wawa

Wawa cocktails: Boozy, cheap drink recipes using mixers from Philly's favorite convenience store
Carroll - Wawa Cocktails

Courts

Adoptive mother, boyfriend to get separate trials in death of Abington teen
01222018_grace_packer_sara_packer

Sixers

Rhythmless Sixers barf away ball in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
012318-BrettBrown-USAToday

Food and Drink

Pennsylvania bar's viral 'Tide Pod Challenge' shot gets banned by Facebook
Tide pod shot

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.