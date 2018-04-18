April 18, 2018

The Flyers may be without one of their best players for crucial Game 4 against Penguins

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Flyers forwards Sean Couturier, left, and Claude Giroux.

The Flyers got a bit of good news on Tuesday morning, when it was announced that Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist would miss Wednesday night's pivotal Game 4 with an upper-body injury.

But even that slim silver-lining, following a 5-1 drubbing over the weekend, didn't last very long.

After a freak injury during Tuesday's practice, the Flyers may find themselves without one of their best forwards, Sean Couturier, as they look to avoid falling into a 3-1 series hole in front of the home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. The 25-year-old center collided with Radko Gudas during what appeared to be two separate-but-simultaneous drills.

Because of course he did.

The collision is scary enough on its own, but the reaction from Couturier – as well as the doctors and those around him – makes it even worse.

The Flyers haven't provided any real updates on Couturier, who is having a career year for the Orange and Black, and whether or not he'll be ready to go against the Penguins.

Following Wednesday's optional skate, head coach Dave Hakstol didn't have much to say about Couturier other than stating the obvious: He, like everyone else on the team, is a game-time decision.

Fans will have to wait until the Flyers take the ice for their pregame skate to find out if Couturier is able to go. But if he's not, that's a scary proposition for the home team. 

Couturier, who was moved up to the first line earlier this season, has provided a huge boost for the Flyers. His 76 points (31 goals, 45 assists) are third on the team behind only Claude Giroux (102 points) and Jake Voracek (85 points); they're also nearly double his previous career high (39 points, most recently in 2015-16). Furthermore, Couturier's contributions on special teams and in the defensive zone would be greatly missed, especially considering he's second among Flyers skaters in average ice time – only defenseman Ivan Provorov averages more.

Needless to say, winning Game 4 becomes substantially more difficult without Couturier. And a loss would put the Flyers on the brink of elimination as the series shifts back to Pittsburgh. Against Sidney Crosby and the two-time defending champs, that would all but spell the end for Philly.

