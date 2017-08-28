Flyers set to retire Eric Lindros' No. 88 jersey – and you can get tickets right now

On January 18, 2018 – prior to the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Toronto Maple Leafs – a new orange and black jersey will be raised to the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center: No. 88.

The team announced on Monday that they will retire Eric Lindros' jersey in a pre-game ceremony, raising his jersey to the rafters alongside Flyers greats Bernie Parent, Mark Howe, Barry Ashbee, Bill Barber and Bobby Clarke.

"Eric has made an incredible and lasting impact on the Flyers organization, our fans, and the game of hockey as a whole," said Flyers President Paul Holmgren. "We could not be more proud to raise his number 88 to the rafters. We look forward to what is anticipated to be a historic night for the Flyers."



In 486 career games over eight seasons with the club, Lindros posted 659 points (290 goals and 369 assists), good for fifth on their all-time scoring list. The six-time All Star and 2016 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame ranks first in franchise history with a 1.36 career points-per-game average and has the fourth highest-scoring season in franchise history (115 points in 1995-96).

"I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey," said Lindros. "I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, teammates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me."

Acquired in the summer of 1992 from the Quebec Nordiques as part of a blockbuster trade, Lindros made his debut that fall and set a rookie franchise record for goals in a season (41) that still stands today.

Two years later, in 1994, Lindros became the 11th captain in Flyers history at the age of 21, making him their youngest ever. That year, a strike-shortened season in which Lindros scored 29 goals and added 41 assists in just 46 games, Lindros also became the second Flyers player ever to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP. He and Bobby Clarke are still the only two in team history to win that award.

And who knows what would've happened had his career not been cut short due to injuries, specifically concussions like the one he suffered at the hands of Scott Stevens in the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals.

If you're interested in attending, single-game tickets aren't on sale yet, but according to the Flyers, you can secure a seat at this game as part of the Orange 11-Game Plan, HERE.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports