Former Drexel University department head facing indecent assault, exposure charges

A former department head at Drexel University faces a litany of charges amid accusations that he inappropriately touched several female patients and exposed himself to one.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was charged with seven counts each of indecent assault, simple assault and harassment, court documents show. He also faces one count of indecent exposure.

The filings show that the charges stemmed from incidents that allegedly took place between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of last year.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office filed the charges on Sept. 26.

Cruciani reportedly lives in Philadelphia and was the head of the Department of Neurology at Drexel's College of Medicine. A pain specialist, he worked in one of the school's clinical practices and taught at the school, Philly Mag reported.

In a statement provided to The Triangle, university officials said Cruciani was fired in March following an internal investigation of several complaints from patients.

Citing a police affidavit, Philly Mag detailed the accusations:

The 63-year-old is accused of groping at least five female patients at his practice as well as routinely making other unwanted advances and sexually suggestive statements, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. One victim claims that Cruciani performed a breast examination on her that she did not request. Another states that he forcibly kissed her and tried to pull her towards him. A patient who was allegedly fondled by Cruciani later confronted him and told him that she had suffered a breakdown as a result. During that encounter, Cruciani is accused of pulling down his pants and attempting to grab her hand to force her to touch his penis. Then, Cruciani allegedly pleasured himself.

Cruciani's attorney told Philly Mag that her client is wrongly accused and will plead not guilty.

"Dr. Cruciani has an impressive background as an academic, researcher and medical doctor," she said. "The doctor looks forward to the opportunity to clearing his name in court.”

Drexel's full statement is included below: