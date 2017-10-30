Obituaries Athletes
103017_TeoNesheim Rich Schultz/AP

Former Eagles defensive end Daniel Te'o-Nesheim (52) veers away at training camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2011.

October 30, 2017

Former Eagles linebacker dies at 30 years old

Obituaries Athletes Hawaii Eagles NFL
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Daniel Te'o Nesheim, a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, has died at the age of 30, according to multiple reports.

Te'o Nesheim, a native of Pago Pago in American Samoa, spent four seasons in the NFL, including a year with the Eagles and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was coaching his former high school football team, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, at the time of his death.

The circumstances of Te'o Nesheim's death were not immediately revealed.

Both the Eagles and the Buccaneers released statements expressing condolences.


Te'o Nesheim played college football at the University of Washington, where his 30 total sacks remain second on the school's list of all-time sack leaders. He recorded 5 sacks and 57 tackles over the course of his NFL career. 

Former teammates also posted tributes on Monday afternoon. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017SeantrelHenderson

Will the Eagles be 'very aggressive' at the trade deadline?

Crime

Charlie

Dog left for dead in trash pile improves, but faces long recovery

Celebrities

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis: 'I like making movies here' (in Philly)

Shootings

Brandon Olivieri

Teen charged, held without bail in South Philadelphia murders

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.