Former Eagles linebacker dies at 30 years old

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Daniel Te'o Nesheim, a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, has died at the age of 30, according to multiple reports.

Te'o Nesheim, a native of Pago Pago in American Samoa, spent four seasons in the NFL, including a year with the Eagles and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was coaching his former high school football team, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, at the time of his death.

The circumstances of Te'o Nesheim's death were not immediately revealed.

Both the Eagles and the Buccaneers released statements expressing condolences.





Te'o Nesheim played college football at the University of Washington, where his 30 total sacks remain second on the school's list of all-time sack leaders. He recorded 5 sacks and 57 tackles over the course of his NFL career.

Former teammates also posted tributes on Monday afternoon.



