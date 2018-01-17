January 17, 2018

Former Philly chef gets 20 years in prison for conspiracy to sexually exploit children

Local restaurateur Alex Capasso was arrested in an online sting in 2015

By PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sentencing
Chef Alex Capasso Source/crowandthepitcher.com

Restaurateur Alex Capasso, seen in the kitchen at Crow & the Pitcher in Center City.

A former chef at popular restaurants in Philadelphia and South Jersey will spend the next 20 years in jail after conspiring with his then-girlfriend to sexually exploit children, U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey announced Wednesday.

Alex Capasso, 44, pleaded guilty in 2016 after pleading guilty to producing child pornography with 36-year-old Janine Kelley of Audubon.

An accomplished restaurateur, Capasso was trained at the former Brasserie Perrier and emerged as a chef in New Jersey with spots including Max's and Misto.

He gained widespread recognition with the success of Blackbird Dining Establishment in Collingswood, later working at Rittenhouse Square's former Pitcher & the Crow. The French restaurant in Center City has since rebranded as Baril.

During Capasso's relationship with Kelley, prosecutors said he took or allowed Kelley to take recorded images of him engaging in sexually explicit conduct with children. He also recorded images of Kelley engaging in sex acts with two children.

Capasso was arrested in July 2015 after allegedly telling an undercover police officer that he repeatedly engaged in sexual activities with a five-year-old girl. The chef then exchanged explicit photos with the officer and advanced their communication from an online bulletin to a cell phone dialogue.

Detectives later alleged they found non-sexual photos of the same five-year-old child on Capasso's phone.

Held in federal custody since his arrest, Capasso once sought bail or home release to stay with his parents in Collingswood pending a trial.

A federal magistrate decided against either option after hearing from the victim's mother, who referred to Capasso as a "horrible, violent, soulless person."

Kelley, who has also pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy, is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Courts Sentencing Philadelphia Restaurants Child Predators Crime Conspiracy Child Pornography Collingswood Chefs

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Five matchups to watch, when Minnesota has the ball
011718BrandonGraham

Michael Wolff

Opinions run rampant over Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury,’ despite many having never read it
Carroll - Michael Wolff Fire and Fury at the Free Library of Philadelphia

Books

From Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue: Photographer preserves Michelle Obama for history
Chasing_Light_Michelle_Obama_1

Lawsuits

Philly sues pharmaceutical companies claiming they have liability in opioid crisis
Sozi Pedro Tulante

Wellness

Does Vitamin C actually fight a cold?
Woman holding vitamins

Eagles

'Unorthodox,' 'calculated' Pederson has become one of NFL's best play callers
011718_Ealges-Pederson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.