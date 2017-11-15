Three of Four juvenile escapees captured in South Jersey, one remains at large

Authorities have arrested three of four juveniles who escaped a correctional facility in South Jersey just after midnight on Wednesday.

According to NBC10, police have captured three of the teens in Bridgeton, about 35 miles from Egg Harboy City. Michael Huggins remains at large.

The escapees were able to break out of Harborfields Youth Detention Facility by allegedly assaulting a corrections officer. The group then stole the correction officer's car before eventually crashing into a house in Egg Harbor City.

Egg Harbor City schools are closed Wednesday due to an "unsafe situation," according to an alert on the district website.

Nearby Stockton University warned students to lock their car doors, stay around populated areas and not to open the doors of their residences to anyone they don't recognize.

According to 6ABC, the officer overtaken by the juveniles was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Police chased the escapees until they lost control of the stolen car and slammed it into a home on the 900 block of Beuger Street in Egg Harbor City, the news station reports.

Surveillance video shows the car sideswiping a Jeep before the juveniles crashed and fled the scene.

Greater Egg Harbor Regional, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, and Mullica Township school districts have all also closed their schools for Wednesday.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at 609-909-7200.

