Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Free Library of Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Free Library of Philadelphia

May 02, 2017

Free Library to offer 'Brews & Views' on rooftop

Enjoy extended happy hour at the Philly landmark

Food & Drink Beer Gardens Free Library of Philadelphia Outdoors Happy Hour Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Free Library of Philadelphia will launch a new mini-series called Brews & Views, beginning Thursday, May 18.

At the Library's Parkway Central branch, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy happy hour on Thursdays through June 29.

Drink from 5-9 p.m. on the Skyline Terrace, overlooking the Parkway. Local beer, seasonal cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase from Brûlée Catering. The menu will vary from week to week, but at the the kick-off there will be will charcuterie and cheese plates and Bavarian pretzel sticks.

There will be no cover to enter the pop-up beer garden.

Brews & Views: Spring Rooftop Mini-Series

Thursdays from May 18 through June 29
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend; Pay-as-you-go
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051517_Eagles_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles: The NFC East is the strongest division in the NFL

Education

051517_Medway_Carroll.jpg

After 24 years of classes, WWII vet to receive degree at Villanova

Television

Fox & Friends Jillian Mele

Former Comcast SportsNet host Jillian Mele makes 'Fox & Friends' debut

Mindful Mondays

05152017_Shrimp_Dinner_iStock

5 healthy one-pan meals that are perfect for summer

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.