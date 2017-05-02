Free Library to offer 'Brews & Views' on rooftop

The Free Library of Philadelphia will launch a new mini-series called Brews & Views, beginning Thursday, May 18.

At the Library's Parkway Central branch, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy happy hour on Thursdays through June 29.

Drink from 5-9 p.m. on the Skyline Terrace, overlooking the Parkway. Local beer, seasonal cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase from Brûlée Catering. The menu will vary from week to week, but at the the kick-off there will be will charcuterie and cheese plates and Bavarian pretzel sticks.

There will be no cover to enter the pop-up beer garden.