June 01, 2017

Free outdoor concerts to take place in Camden County parks

Sunset Jazz Series is celebrating its 26th season

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Camden County Freeholder Board has announced this year's lineup of free summer concerts in Camden County parks.

“We expect over 150,000 visitors to the Camden waterfront this summer for events like the Fourth of July fireworks and Sunset Jazz Series,” said Ed McDonnell, liaison to the Camden County Division of Special Events.

The Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Park is celebrating its 26th season, while a new concert series is beginning this year at New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township.

View the full lineup of free concerts below and remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair to each park performance.

Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Waterfront Park

All concerts start at 8 p.m. (Special guests may perform earlier.)

Date Performer 
Monday, June 12 Shemekia Copeland 
 Monday, June 19 el Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
 Tuesday, July 4WAR with special guest Cherry Poppin’ Daddies 
 Monday, July 10Joey DeFrancesco 
 Monday, July 24Alicia Olatuja 
Monday, Aug. 7  Maceo Parker 
Monday, Aug. 21 The Bill Frisell Trio feat. Tony Scherr and Kenny Wollesen 

Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park

All concerts will take place on Thursdays and start at 8 p.m.

Date Performer 
 June 15  Gary Puckett and The Union Gap 
June 29 Symphony in C 
July 13  Quaker City String Band
July 27 Audra McLaughlin (runner-up on "The Voice") 
Aug. 10 Pro Line Jazz feat. Larry McKenna 
Aug. 24   The Fabulous Greaseband 

RELATED: Full lineup for the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival announced

Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park

All concerts will take place on Wednesdays and start at 7:30 p.m. (Special guests may perform earlier.)

Date Performer 
June 7

The Billy Hector Band with special guest Annie Minogue 

 June 21Alejandro Escovedo with special guest Kendal Conrad 
 July 5Amy Helm and the Handsome Strangers with special guest Skip Denenberg 
 July 19OWEL with special guest Michael Braunfeld 
 Aug. 2Chuck Prophet with special guest The Bones of J.R. Jones 
 Aug. 16Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers with special guest Marc Silver 


Winslow Summer Music Series at New Brooklyn Park

All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Date Performer 
 Thursday, June 22Caribbean Sunrise Steel Band 
Saturday, July 22  “One Soul” tribute to The Temptations and The Four Tops
Thursday, Aug. 17 City Rhythm Orchestra presents Sinatra, Swing and More 

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

