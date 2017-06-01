Free outdoor concerts to take place in Camden County parks

The Camden County Freeholder Board has announced this year's lineup of free summer concerts in Camden County parks.



“We expect over 150,000 visitors to the Camden waterfront this summer for events like the Fourth of July fireworks and Sunset Jazz Series,” said Ed McDonnell, liaison to the Camden County Division of Special Events.



The Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Park is celebrating its 26th season, while a new concert series is beginning this year at New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township.



View the full lineup of free concerts below and remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair to each park performance.

All concerts start at 8 p.m. (Special guests may perform earlier.)

Date Performer Monday, June 12 Shemekia Copeland Monday, June 19 el Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Tuesday, July 4 WAR with special guest Cherry Poppin’ Daddies Monday, July 10 Joey DeFrancesco Monday, July 24 Alicia Olatuja Monday, Aug. 7 Maceo Parker Monday, Aug. 21 The Bill Frisell Trio feat. Tony Scherr and Kenny Wollesen

All concerts will take place on Thursdays and start at 8 p.m.

Date Performer June 15 Gary Puckett and The Union Gap June 29 Symphony in C July 13 Quaker City String Band July 27 Audra McLaughlin (runner-up on "The Voice") Aug. 10 Pro Line Jazz feat. Larry McKenna Aug. 24 The Fabulous Greaseband



All concerts will take place on Wednesdays and start at 7:30 p.m. (Special guests may perform earlier.)

Date Performer June 7 The Billy Hector Band with special guest Annie Minogue June 21 Alejandro Escovedo with special guest Kendal Conrad July 5 Amy Helm and the Handsome Strangers with special guest Skip Denenberg July 19 OWEL with special guest Michael Braunfeld Aug. 2 Chuck Prophet with special guest The Bones of J.R. Jones Aug. 16 Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers with special guest Marc Silver





All concerts begin at 7 p.m.