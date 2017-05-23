Full lineup for the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival announced

Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, the annual WXPN XPoNential Music Festival will return to Camden, New Jersey. The weekend concert will be held at two waterfront venues.

Some artists will perform at BB&T Pavilion, while the majority will take the stage at Wiggins Park.

Below are the artists performing at BB&T Pavilion.

Date Performer Friday, July 28 Wilco Friday, July 28 Conor Oberst Saturday, July 29 Amos Lee & friends, feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band Saturday, July 29 Spoon Saturday, July 29 Chicano Batman Saturday, July 29 The Suffers





Three day Go Everywhere passes (includes general admission to Wiggins Park and entry into BB&T Pavilion) and single day BB&T Pavilion tickets are currently on sale.

Single day Wiggins Park passes and Single Day Go Everywhere passes (available for July 28 and July 29 and include lawn admission to BB&T Pavilion) will go on sale Wednesday, July 12.



Below is the full festival lineup.

Friday, July 28 Saturday, July 29 Sunday, July 30 Wilco Amos Lee & friends, feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band Drive-By Truckers Conor Oberst Spoon The Record Company Offa Rex (The Decemberists & Olivia Chaney) Preservation Hall Jazz Band Hurray for the Riff Raff Angel Olsen Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires David Bromberg Quintet Hop Along Rhiannon Giddens

Joseph Arkells Strand of Oaks

Davy Knowles Pinegrove Foxygen The Dream Syndicate Brownout Dave Hause & The Mermaid

Adia Victoria Hurry Chicano Batman

Sweet Spirit Swift Technique The Suffers

No Good Sister Xenia Rubinos

Hardwork Movement The Dove & The Wolf





Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30

BB&T Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, New Jersey

and

Wiggins Park

Riverside Dr. and MLK Blvd, Camden, New Jersey

