Full lineup for the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival announced

May 23, 2017
Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, the annual WXPN XPoNential Music Festival will return to Camden, New Jersey. The weekend concert will be held at two waterfront venues.
Some artists will perform at BB&T Pavilion, while the majority will take the stage at Wiggins Park.
Below are the artists performing at BB&T Pavilion.
|Date
|Performer
|Friday, July 28
|Wilco
|Friday, July 28
|Conor Oberst
|Saturday, July 29
|Amos Lee & friends, feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
|Saturday, July 29
|Spoon
|Saturday, July 29
|Chicano Batman
|Saturday, July 29
|The Suffers
Three day Go Everywhere passes (includes general admission to Wiggins Park and entry into BB&T Pavilion) and single day BB&T Pavilion tickets are currently on sale.
Single day Wiggins Park passes and Single Day Go Everywhere passes (available for July 28 and July 29 and include lawn admission to BB&T Pavilion) will go on sale Wednesday, July 12.
Below is the full festival lineup.
|Friday, July 28
|Saturday, July 29
|Sunday, July 30
|Wilco
|Amos Lee & friends, feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
|Drive-By Truckers
|Conor Oberst
|Spoon
|The Record Company
|Offa Rex (The Decemberists & Olivia Chaney)
|Preservation Hall Jazz Band
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|Angel Olsen
|Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
|David Bromberg Quintet
|Hop Along
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Joseph
|Arkells
|Strand of Oaks
|Davy Knowles
|Pinegrove
|Foxygen
|The Dream Syndicate
|Brownout
|Dave Hause & The Mermaid
|Adia Victoria
|Hurry
|Chicano Batman
|Sweet Spirit
|Swift Technique
|The Suffers
|No Good Sister
|Xenia Rubinos
|Hardwork Movement
|The Dove & The Wolf
Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30
BB&T Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, New Jersey
and
Wiggins Park
Riverside Dr. and MLK Blvd, Camden, New Jersey