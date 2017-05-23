Performances Concerts
XPoNential Music Festival Courtesy of XPoNential Music Festival/PhillyVoice

The 2017 XPoNential Music Festival will take place Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.

May 23, 2017

Full lineup for the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival announced

Wilco, Conor Oberst, Hop Along only a few of this year's performers

Performances Concerts Philadelphia Singers Summer Musicians BB&T Pavilion Bands Waterfront Wiggins Park Music New Jersey Camden XPoNential Music Festival WXPN
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, the annual WXPN XPoNential Music Festival will return to Camden, New Jersey. The weekend concert will be held at two waterfront venues.

Some artists will perform at BB&T Pavilion, while the majority will take the stage at Wiggins Park.

Below are the artists performing at BB&T Pavilion.

Date  Performer
 Friday, July 28Wilco 
Friday, July 28 Conor Oberst 
Saturday, July 29  Amos Lee & friends, feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Saturday, July 29  Spoon
Saturday, July 29  Chicano Batman
 Saturday, July 29 The Suffers


Three day Go Everywhere passes (includes general admission to Wiggins Park and entry into BB&T Pavilion) and single day BB&T Pavilion tickets are currently on sale.

Single day Wiggins Park passes and Single Day Go Everywhere passes (available for July 28 and July 29 and include lawn admission to BB&T Pavilion) will go on sale Wednesday, July 12.

Below is the full festival lineup.

Friday, July 28Saturday, July 29Sunday, July 30
 WilcoAmos Lee & friends, feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band Drive-By Truckers 
 Conor Oberst SpoonThe Record Company 
Offa Rex (The Decemberists & Olivia Chaney)Preservation Hall Jazz Band Hurray for the Riff Raff 
 Angel OlsenCharles Bradley & His Extraordinaires David Bromberg Quintet
 Hop AlongRhiannon Giddens
Joseph 
 ArkellsStrand of Oaks
Davy Knowles 
 PinegroveFoxygen The Dream Syndicate 
 BrownoutDave Hause & The Mermaid
Adia Victoria 
Hurry Chicano Batman
Sweet Spirit 
Swift Technique The Suffers
No Good Sister 
 Xenia Rubinos
Hardwork Movement 
 The Dove & The Wolf  


2017 XPoNential Music Festival

Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30
BB&T Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, New Jersey

and

Wiggins Park
Riverside Dr. and MLK Blvd, Camden, New Jersey

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Courts

7-11attack on man with cerebral palsy

DA: 'Bully' mocks man with cerebral palsy, sucker punches him in face

Controversy

Bill Cosby

Restaurant apologizes for 'Pill Cosby' cocktail, pulls drink from menu

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.