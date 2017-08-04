Shopping Auctions
Collector's Sale Courtesy of Freeman's/The Collector's Sale

One of the mid-century modern furniture pieces available at The Collector's Sale.

August 04, 2017

Millennials invited to shop The Collector's Sale instead of 'the ubiquitous Scandinavian flat-packed home store'

There will be lots of mid-century modern furniture

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Freeman's, located at 1808 Chestnut Street, will present The Collector's Sale on Wednesday, Aug. 9, beginning at 10 a.m.

400 pieces of furniture, artwork and other household items will be up for auction.

The majority of items will be in the mid-century modern design category, selected to appeal to young collectors and millennial buyers.

"Buying at auction allows you to own a unique piece of furniture or décor, imbued with a history and timeless style for not much more—and in many cases, less—than the cost of an item from the ubiquitous Scandinavian flat-packed home store," states an announcement on the event.

Many of the items in the sale have estimates below $1,000.

RELATED: Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Those who want to check out the goods before bidding at The Collector's Sale can view the eclectic mix on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from noon to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a preview party on Friday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m., to coincide with Old City's First Friday. Free beer, wine and other light refreshments will be served.

The Collector's Sale

Wednesday, Aug. 9
10 a.m.
Freeman's
1808 Chestnut St.

Sinead Cummings

