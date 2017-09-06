Fringearts Parties
September 06, 2017

Fringe Festival is throwing itself a 21st birthday party

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Fringe Festival, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 24, turns 21 this year. To celebrate, the annual kickoff celebration will be reminiscent of a 21st birthday party, complete with classic college drinking games.

Compete in a game of beer pong or flip cup in La Peg's beer garden, starting at 10:30 p.m.

Unlike a college house party, however, there's no $5 cover at the door. It's free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for beer, wine and cocktails.

There will be live music to get the party started, too. Philly's Ill Doots will perform.

During the Fringe Festivalhundreds of artists fill the city's public and private spaces with original art. Many of the artistic experiences push boundaries and break molds.

Fringe Festival Kick Off Party

Friday, Sept. 8
10:30 p.m. | Free
FringeArts
140 N. Columbus Blvd.
(215) 413-9006

