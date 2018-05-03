Frontier Airlines contractor stabbed to death at Philly airport

A Frontier Airlines contractor was stabbed to death by a co-worker inside Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday morning, according to police.

Three Worldwide Flight Services employees engaged in a fight inside Terminal E, leading to the stabbing round 11 a.m., police said. The employees are hired by Frontier Airlines to clean planes.

One man turned out a light in the employee break room, upsetting another man sitting in the room, according to NBC Philadelphia. The two men were arguing about the lights when a third man became involved. After a few shoves, the third man sliced one of the others with a knife in the stomach.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The alleged perpetrator, 35, is in police custody.

The names of the individuals have not been released.