Gallery Gameplan: summer's already on the brain

“Illustrated Rock and Roll, Volume One” by Mike Jackson

If someone demanded you name a song that means something to you, which would it be, and why?

Local artist Mike Jackson’s been asking “Why that one?” when people request he illustrate songs for his Illustrated Rock and Roll project (which has become two self-produced books).

Mike Jackson/for PhillyVoice “The Shirelles' 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow'” by Mike Jackson

“Everyone smiled when I asked,” he says. “Each requester had a wonderful memory associated with that song, or it represented some part of them.”

About a quarter of the project comes from requests; the rest are a product of Jackson’s planning and curation. He made a new song illustration every Friday from May last year, until now. This exhibition will showcase half of the resulting works, which are compiled in the Volume One book.

Jackson made a spreadsheet early on to keep track of “when it might be good to follow X song with Y song. Kind of like when building a playlist in Spotify—or the eight-disc Ultimate Party Mix my wife made in college,” he says.

“The spreadsheet also helped me stay conscious of not drawing too many songs from the white male perspective. Too many of my favorite singers/bands fall into that bucket, and I need to break that,” Jackson says.

Picking some songs was tougher than he thought it would be, he explains. Sam Cooke, for example: “His genius is in his singing, not so much his lyrics. I also worried I wouldn’t be able to live up to the status to which I held some songs. That’s why I didn’t ever consider The Beatles—they’re the top of the mountain.”

Jackson shares the “why” behind one of his personal favorites: “She’s Electric” by Oasis.

“I used to play that song endlessly in high school, and I chose to do it the week after seeing an Oasis documentary in the theater with my 20-year-old brother. I think he thinks the ‘90s were, like, three Sugar Ray songs and that one Smashmouth song, so bridging that gap with him was incredibly fun.”

Check out the series here.

Friday, June 2, 5-9 p.m., Indy Hall, 399 Market St., Suite 360





“A More Perfect Union” group exhibition

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court decision, which nixed laws banning interracial marriage. Mildred Loving, a black woman, and Richard Loving, a white man, were sentenced to a year in prison for their marriage. The Supremes said “hell no” to that, and the decision has set the standard for others regarding civil rights restrictions, like on same-sex marriage (hey, it’s Pride Month!).

Asian Arts Initiative’s exhibition will showcase work about interracial identity and relationships. Curator Dave Kyu says the AAI is committed to the mission of increasing racial understanding.