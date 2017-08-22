You can party with a 'Game of Thrones' actor in Philly before the season 7 finale

While we mourn the death of one larger-than-life character from last week's "Game of Thrones" episode "Beyond the Wall," let's not forget another gut-wrenching death from the series: the beloved Hodor.

It was emotional. I still don't know if I've fully recovered from it, honestly.

For those like me who miss the gentle giant, you'll be excited to know Hodor will be in Philly on Saturday, Aug. 26 – and he's ready to rave.

It might surprise you to know that Kristian Nairn, the actor who portrayed the "Game of Thrones" character, is a DJ.



He will be bringing "Rave of Thrones" to The Foundry the day before the season seven finale, so fans can dance their "Game of Thrones"-induced anxiety out before the record-breaking 81-minute episode.

Score tickets, which are $20, to the DJ set here. Only those 18-plus will be allowed in.

Saturday, Aug. 26

9 p.m. | $20

The Foundry

29 E. Allen St.

