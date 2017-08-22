Performances DJs
Kristian Nairn is a Northern Irish actor and DJ. He is best known for his portrayal of Hodor in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."

August 22, 2017

You can party with a 'Game of Thrones' actor in Philly before the season 7 finale

'Rave of Thrones' anyone?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

While we mourn the death of one larger-than-life character from last week's "Game of Thrones" episode "Beyond the Wall," let's not forget another gut-wrenching death from the series: the beloved Hodor.

It was emotional. I still don't know if I've fully recovered from it, honestly.

For those like me who miss the gentle giant, you'll be excited to know Hodor will be in Philly on Saturday, Aug. 26 – and he's ready to rave.

It might surprise you to know that Kristian Nairn, the actor who portrayed the "Game of Thrones" character, is a DJ.

He will be bringing "Rave of Thrones" to The Foundry the day before the season seven finale, so fans can dance their "Game of Thrones"-induced anxiety out before the record-breaking 81-minute episode.

Score tickets, which are $20, to the DJ set here. Only those 18-plus will be allowed in.

"Rave of Thrones"

Saturday, Aug. 26
9 p.m. | $20
The Foundry
29 E. Allen St.

