Spend an evening shopping with friends in Haddonfield during Girls' Night Out

Downtown Haddonfield in South Jersey is hosting Girls' Night Out on Thursday, April 26, where shoppers can enjoy in-store promotions, giveaways, drinks, food and music.

Boutiques and stores along Kings Highway will stay open late, until 9 p.m., for the event.

Below is a preview of what some of the shops will offer on Girls' Night Out.

• Colette Oswald Photography - Free, hands-on make-up demonstrations

• Curvy Gal Consignment - Prosecco and 10 percent-off every purchase

• Haddonfield Fine Jewelers - Free jewelry cleaning and inspection

• Lisa Michaels Retro Salon - Appointments with a palm reader

• Sweet Charlie's - Free samples of boozy ice cream

Check out all the stores participating here.

Thursday, April 26

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Kings Highway, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033

