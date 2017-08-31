Go ahead, take a poop in this golden toilet

If you are looking for plans this Labor Day weekend, may I suggest paying about $20 for a Megabus from Philadelphia to New York, paying an additional $25 to enter the Guggenheim Museum and then relieving yourself after your long journey on a toilet made of solid gold?

That's right, just enter the museum’s bathroom, and go No. 1 — or No. 2, if needed! — in a can made of 18-karat gold, fit for the king or queen that you are.