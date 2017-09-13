This Italian treat will make you want dessert for breakfast, lunch, dinner

Summer might be ending but there's no reason to give up the ultimate warm weather treat – the ice cream sandwich.

Gran Caffé L'Aquila is introducing an Italian version to its menu for the early fall months, calling the Brioche Con Gelato the ideal sweet treat.

It's gelato sandwiched between two freshly baked Brioche buns dusted with powdered sugar.

When ordering, choose any of the restaurant's gelato flavors, such as Nutella, creme caramel, limone or tiramisu, for the dessert.

The treat is $6.50. It can be taken to-go or enjoyed with coffee or wine.

Gran Caffé L'Aquila is located in Center City at 1716 Chestnut Street.