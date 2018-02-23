February 23, 2018

Thinking about buying a boat? Philly's only boat show coming to town

Dealers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland will be showcasing all types of boats

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Boat Show Courtesy of Philadelphia Boat Show/PhillyVoice

Wouldn't it be nice to spend the day out on the water?

Philly's only boat show will take place this March at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. 

Dealers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland will be showcasing all types of boats – from saltwater fishing boats to personal watercraft.

Attendees can browse the selection and shop for their dream boat.

RELATED: This year's Flower Show theme is one of the four elements | Indoor skydiving facility to open in New Jersey

Experts will be on-site to discuss boating safety, financing, insurance, boat repair, maintenance and engines. 

The Philadelphia Boat Show will take take place Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11. It will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 (cash only). Those age 16 and younger can attend for free. Parking for the show will also be free.

Greater Philadelphia Boat Show 2018

Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11
$10 admission (cash only)
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

Sinead Cummings
