April 04, 2018

Four officers outline sexual harassment allegations against Haddon Township police chief in new lawsuit

Mark Cavallo allegedly texted photos of himself showering and exposed his underwear to the cops

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Sexual Harassment
Stock_Carroll - Haddon Township Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Haddon Township.

Four senior-level police officers allege they were punished for reporting the alleged unwanted sexual advances by Haddon Township Police Chief Mark Cavallo, according to a lawsuit.

The officers, all of whom are male, first made the allegations known in February 2016, when they reported Cavallo to former Township Commissioner John Foley. According to the lawsuit, a complaint was filed with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office in October of that year.

Last year the officers filed a tort complaint that further outlined the specific allegations, which included harassing sexual comments and inappropriate touching. The officers also allege Cavallo had exposed his underwear to the officers, and one officer alleged the police chief photographed himself in the shower and texted it to him.

The allegedly inappropriate language cited in the lawsuit includes comments such as, “Talk dirty to me baby,” and “I would like to get you down on my workbench,” among others.

Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague previously told NJ.com that the allegations resurfaced in January 2017, when talk of department promotions were underway. In the new lawsuit, the four officers claim Teague insinuated their claims were only surfacing as a way to sway promotions and not taken seriously.

Last year Haddon Township agreed to pay $175,000 to patrolman Jason DeMent who said he was fired in part for denying Cavallo’s sexual advances (DeMent is not among of the four officers in this new lawsuit). In the settlement, DeMent retracted his original claims that he had received inappropriate messages from Cavallo. The township asserts that DeMent was fired solely for health reasons.

Cavallo has been a member of the township police for 34 years and police chief since 2009.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Sexual Harassment Haddon Township Camden Police Lawsuits Haddon Township Sexual Misconduct Camden County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson discusses the regular season games that prepared the Eagles for the playoffs
040318KenjonBarner

Lists

Here's the 12 best local car commercials of the past decade
Car Commercials

Entertainment

Philly native makes latest 'American Idol' cut with Alanis Morissette cover
american idol

Religion

New app links members of the gay community with Scripture
Carroll - Man praying with rosary beads

Opinion

Enough with the daggum 'Is Villanova a Philly school?' debate already
Carroll - Villanova Basketball Parade

Villanova

Villanova routs Michigan to capture second NCAA Tournament title in three years
040318_Donte-Brunson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.