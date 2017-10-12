Festivals Fall
03_100317_Stock_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Autumn decorations in Philly.

October 12, 2017

Reading Terminal Market to celebrate the fall harvest

There will be hayrides, live music, a beer garden and seasonal foods

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, both inside and on Filbert Street.

City dwellers don't need to travel to the country to enjoy the bounty of the fall harvest. Vendors inside the historic marketplace will be offering samples of local, seasonal foods.

Think apples, squashes, root vegetables and all the dishes they can be used for.

Outside, kids can pretend they're at the farm by going on a hayride. For adults, there will be a beer garden.

During the festival there will also be live music, arts & crafts and possibly an urban pumpkin patch.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Harvest Festival at Reading Terminal Market

Saturday, Oct. 21
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

