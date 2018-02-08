Here are Philly's best tweets from the Eagles Super Bowl parade

February 08, 2018
When all of Philadelphia and beyond is out to celebrate the Eagles first-ever Super Bowl, it's an event that almost defies words. This is something you see and experience with every fiber of your being.
There's no better way to sum up the reaction to Thursday's parade than to take a look at the best Twitter had to offer throughout the morning and afternoon.
Here are the best tweets from a day we'll all remember as the party of a lifetime.
.@JasonKelce is having a beer-chugging, police-bike-riding, f-bomb-dropping good time at the #EaglesParade … all while dressed like a Mummer. https://t.co/rL7X8ana2j pic.twitter.com/2WG570WnRZ— Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 8, 2018
doesn't get realer than scattering your grandfather's ashes at the Eagles Super Bowl parade.— maurice (@tallmaurice) February 8, 2018
said they flew up from Tampa. pic.twitter.com/HPygzJahmD
Doug Pederson is living his best life. #Eagles #EaglesParade. (HT @TimmyLederman) pic.twitter.com/qfDyBTYoDT— NJ.com (@njdotcom) February 8, 2018
Please enjoy this majestic picture of the @PhillyPolice friend we made while waiting. pic.twitter.com/OyiMZyj25m— Kim Jordan (@kjordan31) February 8, 2018
#EaglesParade scanner traffic:— Tricia L. Nadolny (@TriciaNadolny) February 8, 2018
8:41 a.m.: You said Broad and Ritner on top of the church, there’s 15 people?
8:42 a.m.: That’s the church. That’s the minister from the church.
8:44 a.m. Tell that minister to get them off that roof there.
Ever notice that thou hast never seen @Lanejohnson65 and Bud Knight in the same place? Exactly. Discover the truth at the #PhillyPhilly Day Parade. #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/C9NciTQqiu— Bud Light (@budlight) February 8, 2018
We all we got. We all we need. #FlyEaglesFly #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/H8HbF9qKmt— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 8, 2018
An #EaglesParade is more officially called a communal roost: https://t.co/v1I1d3i24n— US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) February 8, 2018
Photo of 55 bald eagles used with permission by Chuck Hilliard pic.twitter.com/HgpUwj0SFh
Goooood morning Philadelphia!!! #FlyEagelsFly #EaglesParade 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/jRVPvLgmps— Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) February 8, 2018
No wait, no lines @RidePATCO Broadway #camden station for #EaglesParade Lots of folks walking across Ben Franklin Bridge @cpsj @jimwalsh_cp pic.twitter.com/iHAmbB5Oyj— Phaedra Trethan (@CP_Phaedra) February 8, 2018
Scenes for Broad Street #EaglesParade #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mOMbEXCoNL— EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) February 8, 2018
Jason Kelce with the greatest parade speech ever. 🔥 #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/qAqrGafcXs— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 8, 2018
World champs #eaglesparade pic.twitter.com/6QWoZk91tQ— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) February 8, 2018
Philly @Eagles fans are a resourceful bunch. 📸 by @HughE_Dillon#flyeaglesfly #EaglesParade #FansStandingOnTopOfThings pic.twitter.com/xRiwyELSM0— NJ.com (@njdotcom) February 8, 2018
Philly has to be the city of climbers. I can’t tell you the number of times I said “How the hell did he get up there?” #EaglesParade #flyeaglesfly #skills pic.twitter.com/U8aNCp8yMK— Renée Bless. (@RJBlessington) February 8, 2018
An amazing view from the @TheFranklin. Thank you @Eagles for the best day of this city’s history!!! We 💚 being World Champs! #SuperBowlLll #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/B2u2EXZrfR— KatieRose Thornton (@KatieRose_T) February 8, 2018
Born and raised. #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/e6KAU5SovC— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) February 8, 2018
#EaglesParade at the heart of Center city #Philadelphia. Confetti, joy, random guy saying I don’t know you but we are all family! Can we be like this every day? pic.twitter.com/d9oyrSWe12— DoctorTwoShoes (@DoctorTwoShoes) February 8, 2018
PHILLY PHILLY IN THE SKY! #flyeaglesfly #eaglesparade pic.twitter.com/YDB15Ao8pN— EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) February 8, 2018
Chris Long is THE MAN!! #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/P8zcWfcSI0— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) February 8, 2018
#EaglesParade is in the books #Eagles fans. Message from the team: Get used to this. pic.twitter.com/4B73RXWEoI— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital) February 8, 2018
@cj_wentz & Nick Foles #EaglesParade #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bsehxxDzYQ— Angry Amishman (@Angry_Amishman) February 8, 2018
The true story behind Brady’s fumble. #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/KQvL1gMbB9— Lauren Vidas (@BroadAndMarket) February 8, 2018
asked my parents to send me videos of the #EaglesParade and they send this: pic.twitter.com/6eQV93yF7X— cody barr (@mynamescodybarr) February 8, 2018
When you’re flying around your office wishing you could be at the parade #EaglesParade #Eagles #PhiladelphiaEagles #SuperBowlChamps #FlyEagelsFly #EaglesNation #officelife #PhillyPhilly #dontjudgeme pic.twitter.com/bIwOSWNVj2— Megan (@meganism) February 8, 2018
The trash 🚚 never had a chance. #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/FxZ8PIznH0— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 8, 2018
Somewhere they’re smiling #Eaglesparade pic.twitter.com/dkJj297Y9Z— JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) February 8, 2018
Honestly the el is lit right now! “Pack in like sardines, we’re all in a good mood today!” #EaglesParade #FlyEaglesFly @WHYYNews pic.twitter.com/O2t7Qc4VwP— Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) February 8, 2018
Look at all the 💚 at the Art Museum! #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/HzBP2IY5XZ— Tisha Buck (@BuckTisha) February 8, 2018
This photo is as #Philly as it gets. #EaglesParade #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Nq5z7CEIke— Speener (@iamspencer) February 8, 2018
And then it was over. #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/hddrS14mjZ— Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) February 8, 2018
EPIC. That parade was epic! Absolutely unbelievable support and passion from the entire city of Philly. Can’t thank y’all enough! #WorldChamps #Hungrydogsrunfaster— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 8, 2018