February 08, 2018

Here are Philly's best tweets from the Eagles Super Bowl parade

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Eagles
Carroll - Eagles Parade Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles parade along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 20th Street during the Super Bowl championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

When all of Philadelphia and beyond is out to celebrate the Eagles first-ever Super Bowl, it's an event that almost defies words. This is something you see and experience with every fiber of your being.

RELATED STORY:  Twitter, paradegoers react to Kelce speech: 'Build him a statue' 

There's no better way to sum up the reaction to Thursday's parade than to take a look at the best Twitter had to offer throughout the morning and afternoon.

Here are the best tweets from a day we'll all remember as the party of a lifetime.




















