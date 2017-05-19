Viral Videos Dogs
A still shot of the cutest dog to ever walk around town carrying a backpack or purse.

May 19, 2017

Here are three doggie videos that you have to watch today

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Happy Friday. It’s the last one before the traditional start of the summer season.

Are you excited? I am. So excited in fact that it’s darn near impossible to focus on writing the heavier stories still sitting there on my to-do list today.

I suspect you’re feeling the same way, swapping out “writing the heavier stories still sitting there” with whatever it is you do for a living.

That’s why I’m going to share a couple of dog-related videos with you. I am doing this because they are amazing and awesome to watch.

You’re welcome in advance.

Here is one of a 13/10 pup doing its best job to mimic the people folk who are exercising on the ground:

And here’s a two-parter of a 130/10 pup cold strutting down the street with a backpack and everything:


Again, happy Friday.

Brian Hickey

