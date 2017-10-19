Here’s how to get a private Smithsonian tour hosted by Questlove

The Smithsonian launched a Kickstarter campaign this week for the “Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap,” which will tell the story of the genres in American culture.



Questlove is one of several artists collaborating on the project and serving on an advisory board with Chuck D, MC Lyte and 9th Wonder, as well as scholars, authors and other experts in music, to help develop the anthology.

With a goal of raising $250,000 in the next month, developers of the anthology are looking to create an educational tool that explores the evolution and influence of hip-hop while also serving as an extension of the items on display in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

For big-spending donors (those pledging $10,000), Questlove himself will give you and a friend a tour of his favorite Smithsonian attractions, including the "Musical Crossroads" exhibit. Those donors will also get an acknowledgment credit in the anthology, among other rewards.

If you’re not quite ready to shell out 10 Gs but still want to show your support, check out the gifts for making a more humble donation on the project’s Kickstarter page.