Sixers NBA
Julius Erving 2K18 NBA 2K18/Screenshot

Julius Erving in NBA 2K18.

August 25, 2017

Here's the Sixers' all-time team roster for NBA 2K18

Sixers NBA Philadelphia Jrue Holiday Julius Erving Allen Iverson Video Games Wilt Chamberlain Joel Embiid
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Anticipation for NBA 2K18 is building, as players' ability ratings are slowly revealed and players squabble over said ratings.

The video game, set to be released on Sept. 15, added to the hype on Thursday by announcing the rosters – and ratings — for the all-time teams for each NBA franchise.

Let's take a look at the Sixers' roster:

A few notes:

NoneNBA 2K/Facebook

The all-time team roster for the Sixers on NBA 2K18.


• After playing just 31 games in his debut season, Joel Embiid's 86 rating is good enough to get him on the all-time roster. He's that talented. Let's just hope he gets cleared to play soon and stays healthy.

• The starting five, already a lethal combination of players, would be even more deadly if Philly had the younger versions of Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving before they signed with the Sixers. On the Warriors, Chamberlain has a 98, but he has a 93 on the Sixers. Erving goes from 97 to 94 from the Nets to Philly.

• You're probably thinking, "Wait, Jrue Holiday made the team but not Charles Barkley?" Well, Barkley doesn't want to be in the 2K games. Here's why

• Dime Magazine ranked all 30 all-time rosters. They put the Sixers 17th. Here's their reasoning:

17. Philadelphia 76ers (87.6)

High: Allen Iverson, 97

Low: Aaron McKie, 80

This is where you start to see how good all these teams are. A middle of the road all-time team with a starting five all in the 90s. Those few at the bottom under 85 keep them here.

You can check out all 30 rosters on the NBA 2K Facebook page here.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Plunger Bike Lane

Why more than 50 plungers mysteriously appeared along a Center City street

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Game Of Thrones

Kristian Nairn

DJ Kristian 'Hodor' Nairn isn't holding the door for 'Game of Thrones' (he’s too busy partying)

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.