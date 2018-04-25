Here's what's replacing Pizzeria Beddia in its old Fishtown space

It’s only been a few weeks since Joe Beddia made his final pie in Pizzeria Beddia’s original corner shop in Fishtown, but the space at Girard Avenue and Shackamaxon Street already has a new tenant -- and it involves yet more pizza.



Simply called Pizza, as seen on the shop’s Instagram, Fishtown-based developers Cary Borish and Michael Parsel, who own A-Frame Constructs, will open the eatery at Beddia’s former space at 115 E. Girard Ave. and, at least for now, still won’t outfit the space with a phone.

Two alums from Spruce Hill’s Clarkville will be running the show, with Kevin Schofield making the pies and Ryan Ellis managing. A small daily menu will be available for takeout only and pies will be sold by the slice. Though we’re still waiting with bated breath at Beddia’s promised reopening in a bigger space, there’s at least solace in hoping the high-quality pies at Clarkville will influence the offerings at Pizza.

According to Foobooz, the new store will be officially open for business next Wednesday, May 2. To start, Pizza will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 10 p.m.