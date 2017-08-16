Here are the Philly movie theaters accepting the new $10 all-you-can-watch MoviePass subscription

August 16, 2017
Since its inception in 2011, MoviePass has been a sort-of equivalent to streaming subscription services like Spotify or Netflix, in this case offering subscribers the chance to go to the movies as much as they want and only pay one monthly fee.
The big catch keeping it separate from those services, however, was the price tag: in major cities, MoviePass typically ran around $50 a month – until now.
MoviePass announced Tuesday it would slash its monthly subscriptions to just $9.95. That means that for less than the price of one ticket to most Philadelphia-area movie theaters, you could see one movie a day, in a theater, and only have to shell out extra cash for your jumbo popcorn (which you can now afford).
The announcement effectively crashed the MoviePass website Tuesday, though now the site is mostly up-and-running as usual.
MoviePass says its subscription card is accepted at 91 percent of movie theaters in the United States.
As a subscriber, MoviePass app users can view a map of applicable theaters nearby, but you can also take a look for yourself using the site’s zip code lookup (though it won’t be laid out in a nice map).
Below are listings found after testing the search out on zip code 19089. It’s easier to view when you have a subscription, but you can also view them – with a little more difficulty – here:
Bow Tie Anthony Wayne 5
UA King of Prussia Stadium 16 & IMAX
Regal Oaks Stadium 24
Bryn Mawr Film Institute
Regal Edgmont Square 10
Regal Plymouth Meeting 10
AMC Marple 10
AMC Plymouth Meeting Mall 12
Providence Town Center
Colonial Theatre
AMC Granite Run 8
Narberth Stadium 2
Studio Movie Grill Upper Darby
Bow Tie Bala Theater
Movie Tavern Flourtown
United Artists Main Street Theatre 6
Ambler Theater
University City Penn 6
AMC 309 Cinema 9
Movie Tavern Exton
AMC Painters Crossing 9
Frank Theatres Montgomeryville Stadium 12
The PFS Theater at the Roxy
AMC N Broadstreet 7
Prince Theater
Regal Brandywine Town Center 16
Hiway Theatre Inc.
Regal Downingtown Cinema Stadium 16
United Artists Riverview Stadium 17
Regal Cinemas Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX
Carmike 12 Stowe
Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14
Theatre N at Nemours
Penn Cinema Riverfront IMAX
United Artists Grant Plaza 9
County Theatre
AMC Deptford 8
Regal Richland Crossing Stadium 12
AMC Loews Cherry Hill 24
Cinemark Movies 10 Wilmington
Though the business model may not seem sustainable, MoviePass geared up for the price cut by selling a majority stake to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., a New York data firm. After the exchange, Helios and Matheson shares saw a 5.7 percent increase to $2.95 by the end of Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.