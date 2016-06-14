'Heroic Driver Man' responds to column about his anti-bicyclist screed

It took six days, but Tom "Heroic Driver Man" McCarey responded to my column last week about his anti-bicylist screed which ran on PennLive.com.

Considering I'd invited him to chime in, it's only fair that I run his rambling email in its entirety.

Before that, it's worth noting that I emailed back to clarify that a) PhillyVoice isn't a newspaper, b) my foundational knowledge of hit-and-run frequency comes, as was clearly stated in the piece, from personally tracking them since 2010 and that c) if he doesn't realize it's cowardly to flee the scene of an accident involving death or injury, there's nothing I can do but pity him.

So, with no further ado, here's HDM's latest screed chock full of hit-and-run victim blaming, apparent lack of understanding of the nature of published commentaries and rehearsed pro-car rhetoric.