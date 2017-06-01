Hey '90s kids: Oreo O's are coming back

A short-lived, sugary cereal that's a definite throwback for '90s kids is making a comeback.

Post Cereals, maker of Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Crisp and more, recently announced that it will be reintroducing Oreo O's, the breakfast treat that made its debut in 1998 but was discontinued in 2007.

The chocolatey cereal that's supposed to taste like Nabisco's popular stuffed cookie will return to Walmarts across the U.S. this month. Post has a store tracker on its website to make finding the relaunched cereal a bit easier.

"Fans of the iconic OREO O's cereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with OREO cookie bits and a creme coating combined to make the chocolaty, crunchy O's that can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box," a Post spokesperson told PopSugar.com.

The boxes will go for $3.98 a pop, a far cry from the upwards of $220 that some boxes are sold for on eBay.

Getting nostalgic? Check out a commercial for Oreo O's from 1998:



