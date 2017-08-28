Hillary Clinton to promote new memoir, 'What Happened,' during appearance at Academy of Music

Hillary Clinton’s new memoir, “What Happened,” is slated for release on Sept. 12 and will explore the former secretary of state’s experience as the Democratic nominee during the 2016 presidential election.



The book also will look at the mistakes made during Clinton’s campaign and how she “has coped with a shocking and devastating loss,” and what Americans can learn moving forward.

To promote the memoir, Clinton will appear Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Academy of Music, part of the Kimmel Center campus, as part of an eight-city fall tour.

The first previews of the new book circulated last week, telling the shivery tale of that town hall debate where it seemed President Donald Trump was lurking behind her at all times.

“It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women,” the excerpt reads.

“Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring back at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable; he was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.”

The book tour launches Oct. 24 in Ann Arbor, Michigan and concludes Dec. 12 in Portland, Oregon. Tickets for all dates, including Philly, go on sale Sept. 18. Pre-sale tickets for the Philadelphia stop are available now through Sept. 4 if you register online.

Clinton’s last major public appearance in Philadelphia was on the eve of the 2016 election at Independence Mall during a rally that featured the Obamas, Bruce Springsteen, and Jon Bon Jovi. At the time, Pennsylvania polls still showed Secretary Clinton in the lead.