HipCityVeg bringing vegan eats to Spruce Street Harbor Park this summer

HipCityVeg – the fast-casual eatery serving plant-based burgers, fries, salads, drinks and desserts – is opening a new location at one of Philly's most popular summer hangouts.

The vegan hotspot will be setting up shop in one of the food and beverage containers lining the boardwalk at Spruce Street Harbor Park.



"We’re hoping to serve boardwalk goers who have been craving a vegan option and to reach people who aren't on board with vegan diets yet," stated Nicole Marquis, founder and CEO of HipCityVeg.

"Plant-based food can be just as delicious as other fast-food options, and it’s worlds better for your health and the environment."

The new location's menu will be an abbreviated version of their full offerings, featuring HipCityVeg favorites like the Philly Steak, Crispy HipCity Ranch, Buffalo Bleu, Smokey BBQ Chick’n, Lil’ Golden Nuggets, Jerk Caesar Salad and Sweet Potato Fries.

The booth will also have a selection of soy milkshakes, the BFG Smoothie and Banana Whips, for those looking for a chilled treat.



Spruce Street Harbor Park will open for the 2018 season on Friday, May 11. The outdoor space features hammocks, boardwalk games, lawn chairs, a floating beer garden and hanging glow sticks.

Other food and drink options at the park include Franklin Fountain and Chickie’s & Pete’s.

HipCityVeg at Spruce Street Harbor Park

Opening Friday, May 11

Spruce Street Harbor Park

301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

