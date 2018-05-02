May 02, 2018

New exhibit will feature five rooms of Instagrammable art from Philly artists

Make sure your phone's battery is in the green

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Exhibits
Amberella heart on wall Courtesy of Marielle Mondon/PhillyVoice

A photo of one of Amberella's Goth Hearts on a wall in Philly.

Attention Philadelphians and visitors to the City of Brotherly Love – we know where everyone will be snapping selfies for the 'gram this summer.

A five-room, pop-up exhibit is opening Memorial Day weekend, featuring the work of local artists. 

Amberella, known for her Gothic Hearts, and Martha Rich, who has worked for clients like Rolling Stone and Minigrow, are among the artists who are creating one-of-a-kind pieces for Photo Pop Philly.

A red-white-and-blue-theme will tie the whole exhibit together.

Interested in checking it out? Tickets are already available online. Photo Pop Philly will run Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, July 8.

For $25, you'll get one hour in the space to take as many photos as you please and hopefully get that perfect Instagram shot (discounts available for military with ID).

Photo Pop Philly Exhibit

Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, July 8
3-11 p.m. | $25 general admission
Walnut Street and South Juniper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Art Exhibits Philadelphia Center City Family-Friendly Summer Memorial Day Installations Instagram

