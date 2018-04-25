Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly

With warm weather comes another season of free outdoor movie screenings in Philadelphia.

Parks, beer gardens and other outdoor spaces will turn into theaters, showing a mix of classics, recent releases, family-friendly favorites and Oscar-winners.

Below is your go-to guide for what's screening where and when. It will be updated frequently as more summer movie series are announced.

Movie Nights at The Schmidt's Commons

The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties will host movie night on Thursdays this spring and summer.

Each month, there will be a superhero movie and a movie musical, as well as new releases and nostalgic hits.



Remember to bring a chair to enjoy the show. Screenings begin at 7 p.m.



Thursday, May 3 – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Thursday, May 10 – "The Shape of Water"

Thursday, May 17 – "Singin' in the Rain"

Thursday, May 24 – "Thor: Ragnarok"



Louis Bluver Outdoor Movie Series

Beginning in June, La Peg will screen movies in its beer garden beneath the Ben Franklin Bridge. Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Each film will be paired with a special cocktail ($10), which can be purchased at the outdoor bar.

In addition, chef-owner Peter Woolsey and his team will offer a summery menu of char-grilled burgers and other seasonal staples perfect for enjoying al fresco before, during or after each screening.

Wednesday, June 6 – "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off"

Paired with The Reverse Ferrari – watermelon-cucumber lemonade with vodka

Wednesday, June 13 – "Can’t Hardly Wait"

Paired with Jungle Juice – vodka and rum with lime, triple sec, curacao and cranberry juice

Wednesday, June 20 – "Mean Girls"

Paired with “On Wednesdays, We Drink Pink” Cosmos – vodka with cranberry and lime juices and triple sec

Wednesday, June 27 – "10 Things I Hate About You"

Paired with She Kissed Me in the Car – tequila with blood orange, lime and triple sec

Wednesday, July 11 – "Men in Black"

Paired with The Neuralyzer – vodka, with Kahlua and soda

Wednesday, July 18 – "Con Air"

Paired with The Mullet – gin with blackberry puree, lemon and soda

Wednesday, July 25 – "The Fifth Element"

Paired with Ruby Red Rod – vodka with grapefruit juice and grenadine

Wednesday, Aug. 1 – "Moonrise Kingdom"

Paired with The Black Beacon Storm – Gosling’s Rum with ginger beer and lime

Wednesday, Aug. 8 – "The Parent Trap"

Paired with Blonde Redhead – Aperol with sparkling wine and soda

Wednesday, Aug. 15 – "Wet Hot American Summer"

Paired with Bug Juice – rum with pineapple, orange and cranberry juices and fresh lime