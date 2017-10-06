Movies Screenings
Ghostbusters Brian Bettencourt/AP

A "Ghostbusters" fan dresses up like a character from the film on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014, in Toronto.

October 06, 2017

Catch an outdoor double feature in West Philly

'Ghostbusters' and 'Poltergeist' will be screened

Movies Screenings Philadelphia The Woodlands Outdoors Halloween
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Woodlands will host a Halloween edition of its HollyWoodlands Double Feature series on Saturday, Oct. 14. Chosen to play back-to-back are "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Poltergeist."

The grounds – which include an 18th-century garden, a 19th-century cemetery and the Hamilton Mansion – are located on the west bank of the Schuylkill River.

The double feature will begin at 7 p.m., but attendees can secure a spot as early as 6 p.m. Remember to bring a blanket or chair for the event. 

Grab some marshmallows, chocolate bars and graham crackers on the way over, too. The fire pits will be available for s'mores-making. Snacks from PB & Jams will also be available for purchase.

Another reason to show up early is that there will be a live performance by some "paranormal electronic music investigators" before the first movie starts.

To attend the double feature, a $10 donation is suggested. The money helps to pay for the movie equipment.

The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 15.

HollyWoodlands Double Feature

Saturday, Oct. 14
6-11:30 p.m. | $10 suggested donation
The Woodlands
4000 Woodland Ave.

