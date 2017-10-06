Catch an outdoor double feature in West Philly

The Woodlands will host a Halloween edition of its HollyWoodlands Double Feature series on Saturday, Oct. 14. Chosen to play back-to-back are "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Poltergeist."

The grounds – which include an 18th-century garden, a 19th-century cemetery and the Hamilton Mansion – are located on the west bank of the Schuylkill River.

The double feature will begin at 7 p.m., but attendees can secure a spot as early as 6 p.m. Remember to bring a blanket or chair for the event.

Grab some marshmallows, chocolate bars and graham crackers on the way over, too. The fire pits will be available for s'mores-making. Snacks from PB & Jams will also be available for purchase.

Another reason to show up early is that there will be a live performance by some "paranormal electronic music investigators" before the first movie starts.

To attend the double feature, a $10 donation is suggested. The money helps to pay for the movie equipment.

The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 15.

Saturday, Oct. 14

6-11:30 p.m. | $10 suggested donation

The Woodlands

4000 Woodland Ave.

