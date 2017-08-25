Shane Confectionery hosting honey, chocolate, mead tasting

September is National Honey Month and Shane Confectionery, established 1911, is celebrating.

The candy and chocolate store is teaming up with Philadelphia Bee Co. for a special event on Friday, Sept. 8.

Join beekeeper Don Shump and head chocolate-maker Kevin Paschall in the Confectionery's kitchen for a honey, chocolate and mead tasting. Mead is an alcoholic drink of fermented honey and water.

Attendees will taste four local honeys, four hand-made chocolates, a honey bonbon candy and two meads.



During the tasting, guests will be guided to notice various flavors present in honeys and chocolates of differing origins, and savor carefully selected pairings.



Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased over the phone, in the shop or online. Space is limited.