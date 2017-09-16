How to get your hands on a free pumpkin spice cold brew from Saxbys

Saxbys is ringing in the start of the fall season is a very appropriate way.

The Philadelphia-based coffee company is giving out a free small pumpkin spice cold brew at participating stores on Friday to coincide with the first day of the fall season, Saxbys wrote on its blog.

Saxbys reintroduced its pumpkin spice cold brew and latte beverages in late August, joining a nationwide craze and slew of beverage and food launches that incorporate the seasonal flavor. That includes Philadelphia's La Colombe, which introduced its canned pumpkin spice draft latte last month.

Here's a list of all the Philadelphia stores set to participate in the pumpkin-themed promotion:

•11th and Locust streets •17th and Arch streets •20th and Walnut streets •Liberty Place, 16th and Chestnuts •30th Street Station •Drexel University, 65 N. 34th St. •Drexel PISB, 33rd and Chestnut streets •University of Pennsylvania, 40th and Locust streets •Temple University, 1900 Liacouras Walk •Saxbys Sugarhouse, 1001 N. Delaware Ave.

A complete list of participating stores, which include many in the Philadelphia suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware, can be found here.