Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte La Colombe/Courtesy

La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte will become available online starting Thursday.

August 22, 2017

Hold the phone: La Colombe's getting a pumpkin spice draft latte

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

La Colombe Coffee Roasters is joining the PSL craze.

The Philadelphia-based, high-end coffee company will officially debut its pumpkin spice draft latte for a limited time online starting Thursday, with the canned drink becoming available to select retailers starting in mid-September, according to a news release.

La Colombe's pumpkin spice draft latte is made with cold-pressed Nizza espresso, milk and blended with pumpkin puree and fall spices.

The drink is also better for coffee lovers than some other pumpkin spice brews, according to La Colombe. The nine-ounce can has 140 calories, four grams of fat, 15 grams of sugar and 17 grams of carbs, while an eight-ounce pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks has 230 calories, 10 grams of fat, 26 grams of sugar and 27 grams of carbs. 

“The big beverage companies just don’t get it,” Todd Carmichael, co-founder and CEO of La Colombe, said in a statement. “A seasonal drink, like pumpkin spice, should be a celebration of fall and the harvest time, not a harsh, unhealthy, chemical, sugar bomb.”

The pumpkin spice will join La Colombe's others in its flavored latte lineup, including vanilla, mocha, chai and coconut drafts.

See what stores near you will be carrying the can by searching La Colombe's store finder here

