How Philadelphians can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

A number of charitable organizations are accepting donations to help those people whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey along the Gulf Coast:

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross' around-the-clock work depends on financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief.

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation or go online to donate. The minimum online donation is $10, and all donations are tax-deductible.

SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army is providing shelter, food and clothing to victims in Houston. In other hard-hit cities, volunteers are assisting in the efforts to rescue victims as floodwaters rise.

Donations to the Salvation Army to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made:

• Online

• By calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY

• By texting STORM to 51555

To see how your donations are being put to use in the field, the organization provides disaster updates as well.

ALL HANDS VOLUNTEERS

All Hands Volunteers are on the ground in Texas. Donations will go toward supporting affected communities. Donations can be made online here and are tax-deductible.

AMERICARES

Americares is in Texas working to provide emergency medicine and supplies, distributing water and aid, and mobilizing medical outreach with local partners. Thousands of people are in desperate need. Donations can be made online and are tax-deductible.

SBP

SBP's mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery. It helps impacted communities recover in a prompt, efficient and predictable way. Donations can be made online.

SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Samaritan's Purse disaster relief units are now in Texas as Harvey’s deadly fury has moved inland and continues to pummel the state, especially flood-prone Houston. Donate here.

DONATE BLOOD

The Blood Bank of Delmarva is asking Philadelphia-area residents to help it meet an URGENT request for more than 2,000 units of blood from fellow blood banks in Texas and across the Gulf Coast to deal with tragedy from the massive storm.

The organization is appealing to donors with O-positive, O-negative, A-negative and B-negative blood types to make a blood donation this week. The Blood Bank of Delmarva is also in need of platelet donors.

Please call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or go online to book an appointment.