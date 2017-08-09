Music Pop Music
August 09, 2017

This is how the song 'Despacito' translates into English

It's pretty raunchy, y'all

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Listen, I know I’m late to the game with all this “Despacito” business.

When you’re 44 years old, even the most-streamed song in history can elude your ear senses until your son asks you to download it and – upon doing so – you can’t stop listening to it.

In any event, this post isn’t about hip new trends, ear-wormy bilingual pop hits or the rigors of time on body and mind.

It’s merely about sharing the lyrics to the Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and (in remix form) Justin Bieber banger.

Upon further reflection, as I learned after we watched a version of the video with lyrics on the screen, it’s for the best that the whole song isn’t en ingles. It’s too raunchy for a straight-English Kidz Bop rendition.

Take a look:

Yes, you know that I've been looking at you for a while

I have to dance with you today

I saw that your look was calling me

Show me the way that I'm going oh

You you are the magnet and I'm the metal

I'm getting closer and I'm setting up the plan

Just the thought of it accelerates the pulse

Now I'm enjoying it more than usual

All my senses are asking for more

This must be taken without any trouble

 

Slowly

I want to breathe your neck slowly

Let me tell you things in your ears

So that you remember when you're not with me

Slowly

I want to undress you with kisses slowly

Sign the walls of your labyrinth

And make your whole body a manuscript

Turn it up, turn it up, turn it up, turn it up

 

I wanna see you dance

I wanna be your rhythm

I want you to show me

Your favorite places places places places

Let me surpass your danger zones

To make you scream

And forget your name

 

If I ask you for a kiss, come give it to me

I know that you're thinking about it

I've been trying for some time

Mommy this is giving and giving it

You know that your heart with me makes you bom bom

You know that this baby is looking for my bom bom

Come test my mouth to see what it tastes like to you

I want to see how much love do you have

I'm not in a hurry, I want to do the trip

Let's start slowly then wildly

 

Step by step, soft softly

We are going to get caught little by little

When you kiss me so skillfully

I think that you're malicious delicately

Step by step, soft softly

We're going to get caught, little by little

And it's just that this beauty is a puzzle

But to put it together here I have the pieces 

 

Slowly

I wanna breathe your neck slowly

Let me whisper things into your ear

So that you remember if you're not with me

Slowly

I wanna undress you with kisses slowly

Sign the walls of your labyrinth

And make your whole body a manuscript

Turn it up

 

I wanna see you dance

I wanna be your rhythm

I want you to show me

Your favorite places

Let me surpass your danger zones

Till I make you scream

And forget your name

Slowly

We will do it on the beach in Puerto Rico

Till the waves scream dear Lord

So that my seal stays with you 

 

Step by step, soft softly

We're going to get caught little by little

I want you to show me

Your favorite places places places places

Step by step, soft softly

We're going to get caught little by little

To make you scream

And forget your name

Slowly





