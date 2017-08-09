This is how the song 'Despacito' translates into English

August 09, 2017
Listen, I know I’m late to the game with all this “Despacito” business.
When you’re 44 years old, even the most-streamed song in history can elude your ear senses until your son asks you to download it and – upon doing so – you can’t stop listening to it.
In any event, this post isn’t about hip new trends, ear-wormy bilingual pop hits or the rigors of time on body and mind.
It’s merely about sharing the lyrics to the Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and (in remix form) Justin Bieber banger.
Upon further reflection, as I learned after we watched a version of the video with lyrics on the screen, it’s for the best that the whole song isn’t en ingles. It’s too raunchy for a straight-English Kidz Bop rendition.
Take a look:
Yes, you know that I've been looking at you for a while
I have to dance with you today
I saw that your look was calling me
Show me the way that I'm going oh
You you are the magnet and I'm the metal
I'm getting closer and I'm setting up the plan
Just the thought of it accelerates the pulse
Now I'm enjoying it more than usual
All my senses are asking for more
This must be taken without any trouble
Slowly
I want to breathe your neck slowly
Let me tell you things in your ears
So that you remember when you're not with me
Slowly
I want to undress you with kisses slowly
Sign the walls of your labyrinth
And make your whole body a manuscript
Turn it up, turn it up, turn it up, turn it up
I wanna see you dance
I wanna be your rhythm
I want you to show me
Your favorite places places places places
Let me surpass your danger zones
To make you scream
And forget your name
If I ask you for a kiss, come give it to me
I know that you're thinking about it
I've been trying for some time
Mommy this is giving and giving it
You know that your heart with me makes you bom bom
You know that this baby is looking for my bom bom
Come test my mouth to see what it tastes like to you
I want to see how much love do you have
I'm not in a hurry, I want to do the trip
Let's start slowly then wildly
Step by step, soft softly
We are going to get caught little by little
When you kiss me so skillfully
I think that you're malicious delicately
Step by step, soft softly
We're going to get caught, little by little
And it's just that this beauty is a puzzle
But to put it together here I have the pieces
Slowly
I wanna breathe your neck slowly
Let me whisper things into your ear
So that you remember if you're not with me
Slowly
I wanna undress you with kisses slowly
Sign the walls of your labyrinth
And make your whole body a manuscript
Turn it up
I wanna see you dance
I wanna be your rhythm
I want you to show me
Your favorite places
Let me surpass your danger zones
Till I make you scream
And forget your name
Slowly
We will do it on the beach in Puerto Rico
Till the waves scream dear Lord
So that my seal stays with you
Step by step, soft softly
We're going to get caught little by little
I want you to show me
Your favorite places places places places
Step by step, soft softly
We're going to get caught little by little
To make you scream
And forget your name
Slowly