This is how the song 'Despacito' translates into English

Listen, I know I’m late to the game with all this “Despacito” business.

When you’re 44 years old, even the most-streamed song in history can elude your ear senses until your son asks you to download it and – upon doing so – you can’t stop listening to it.

In any event, this post isn’t about hip new trends, ear-wormy bilingual pop hits or the rigors of time on body and mind.

It’s merely about sharing the lyrics to the Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and (in remix form) Justin Bieber banger.

Upon further reflection, as I learned after we watched a version of the video with lyrics on the screen, it’s for the best that the whole song isn’t en ingles. It’s too raunchy for a straight-English Kidz Bop rendition.

Take a look:

Yes, you know that I've been looking at you for a while I have to dance with you today I saw that your look was calling me Show me the way that I'm going oh You you are the magnet and I'm the metal I'm getting closer and I'm setting up the plan Just the thought of it accelerates the pulse Now I'm enjoying it more than usual All my senses are asking for more This must be taken without any trouble Slowly I want to breathe your neck slowly Let me tell you things in your ears So that you remember when you're not with me Slowly I want to undress you with kisses slowly Sign the walls of your labyrinth And make your whole body a manuscript Turn it up, turn it up, turn it up, turn it up I wanna see you dance I wanna be your rhythm I want you to show me Your favorite places places places places Let me surpass your danger zones To make you scream And forget your name If I ask you for a kiss, come give it to me I know that you're thinking about it I've been trying for some time Mommy this is giving and giving it You know that your heart with me makes you bom bom You know that this baby is looking for my bom bom Come test my mouth to see what it tastes like to you I want to see how much love do you have I'm not in a hurry, I want to do the trip Let's start slowly then wildly Step by step, soft softly We are going to get caught little by little When you kiss me so skillfully I think that you're malicious delicately Step by step, soft softly We're going to get caught, little by little And it's just that this beauty is a puzzle But to put it together here I have the pieces Slowly I wanna breathe your neck slowly Let me whisper things into your ear So that you remember if you're not with me Slowly I wanna undress you with kisses slowly Sign the walls of your labyrinth And make your whole body a manuscript Turn it up I wanna see you dance I wanna be your rhythm I want you to show me Your favorite places Let me surpass your danger zones Till I make you scream And forget your name Slowly We will do it on the beach in Puerto Rico Till the waves scream dear Lord So that my seal stays with you Step by step, soft softly We're going to get caught little by little I want you to show me Your favorite places places places places Step by step, soft softly We're going to get caught little by little To make you scream And forget your name Slowly















