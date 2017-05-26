You need to listen to Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Cut to the Feeling' like right now

May 26, 2017
Have you heard the new* Carly Rae Jepsen song, “Cut to the Feeling,” yet?
Yes? You’ve already realized the 80s-inspired anthem of happiness may be the best pop song in history, haven’t you?
No? Why do you hate the type of pure, unbridled joy that instantly makes you forget all that's wrong with the world?
Here it is, and sorry if you lose hours listening to it on repeat like I already have:
Suffice it to say, Twitter is abuzz with reactions like mine:
Artist's rendition of my brain reacting to the new Carly Rae Jepsen song pic.twitter.com/lR805Ajo1Z— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 26, 2017
THIS NEW CARLY RAE JEPSEN SONG IS AMAZING I CAN'T STOP CRYING AT MY DESK pic.twitter.com/Ruf38VLNDp— Calvin (@calvinstowell) May 25, 2017
The best meme is treating Carly Rae Jepsen like the savior of both pop music and humanity, which she absolutely is.— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) May 26, 2017
The new Carly Rae Jepsen song that's out now/tomorrow is epoch-defining and pivotal in our understanding of the human condition— Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) May 25, 2017
carly rae: "I WANNA CUT TO THE FEELING"— Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 26, 2017
me cutting thru my depression with this bop: pic.twitter.com/ZATdoqOMxm
While it was released, like, earlier today, it’s not exactly new, having been written during her “Emotion” sessions in 2015 and 2016. It’ll appear in the movie “Leap!” coming out this summer.
But, with this track, the summer is officially underway. Thank you, CRJ.