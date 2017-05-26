Music Pop Music
Carly Rae Jepsen Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

Carly Rae Jepsen seen at the 2016 Pitchfork Music Festival, on Friday, July 15, 2016 in Chicago.

May 26, 2017

You need to listen to Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Cut to the Feeling' like right now

Music Pop Music North America Summer Hits Bangers Carly Rae Jepsen
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Have you heard the new* Carly Rae Jepsen song, “Cut to the Feeling,” yet?

Yes? You’ve already realized the 80s-inspired anthem of happiness may be the best pop song in history, haven’t you?

No? Why do you hate the type of pure, unbridled joy that instantly makes you forget all that's wrong with the world?

Here it is, and sorry if you lose hours listening to it on repeat like I already have:

Suffice it to say, Twitter is abuzz with reactions like mine:





While it was released, like, earlier today, it’s not exactly new, having been written during her “Emotion” sessions in 2015 and 2016. It’ll appear in the movie “Leap!” coming out this summer.

But, with this track, the summer is officially underway. Thank you, CRJ.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

hickey@phillyvoice.com

