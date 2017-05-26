You need to listen to Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Cut to the Feeling' like right now

Have you heard the new* Carly Rae Jepsen song, “Cut to the Feeling,” yet?

Yes? You’ve already realized the 80s-inspired anthem of happiness may be the best pop song in history, haven’t you?

No? Why do you hate the type of pure, unbridled joy that instantly makes you forget all that's wrong with the world?

Here it is, and sorry if you lose hours listening to it on repeat like I already have:

Suffice it to say, Twitter is abuzz with reactions like mine:

















While it was released, like, earlier today, it’s not exactly new, having been written during her “Emotion” sessions in 2015 and 2016. It’ll appear in the movie “Leap!” coming out this summer.

But, with this track, the summer is officially underway. Thank you, CRJ.