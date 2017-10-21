Politics Events
08_050417_CenterSquare_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The City Hall tower as seen from the inner-courtyard.

October 21, 2017

Hundreds plan to 'scream helplessly at the sky' in Philly on 2016 election anniversary

Politics Events Center City Dilworth Park Philadelphia
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Nearly 500 people plan on audibly letting out their frustration with the current political atmosphere on the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election.

A Facebook event scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Dilworth Park asks attendees to "scream helplessly at the sky" in Philadelphia. The event description reads:

Let's have a primal scream for the current state of our democracy! Gather together after work at Philadelphia's City Hall, or just scream in solidarity from your own backyard.

The event is hosted by Philly UP (Philadelphia United for Progress), an organization that describes itself as a "grassroots, feminist, intersectional group of passionate Philadelphia progressives."

As of Saturday morning, 483 people said they were attending, while nearly 3,000 said they were interested in going.

In an edit to the event description, Philly UP clarified that they "know we're not helpless." Instead, the group said they were trying to capitalize on the string of nonsensical Facebook events that have been popping up on many users' newsfeeds.

The group urged those interested to join them for future, more organized events and to vote in the election on Nov. 7.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Website says Pennsylvania's best Italian restaurant is in Philly, of course

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.