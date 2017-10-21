Hundreds plan to 'scream helplessly at the sky' in Philly on 2016 election anniversary

Nearly 500 people plan on audibly letting out their frustration with the current political atmosphere on the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election.

A Facebook event scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Dilworth Park asks attendees to "scream helplessly at the sky" in Philadelphia. The event description reads:

Let's have a primal scream for the current state of our democracy! Gather together after work at Philadelphia's City Hall, or just scream in solidarity from your own backyard.

The event is hosted by Philly UP (Philadelphia United for Progress), an organization that describes itself as a "grassroots, feminist, intersectional group of passionate Philadelphia progressives."

As of Saturday morning, 483 people said they were attending, while nearly 3,000 said they were interested in going.

In an edit to the event description, Philly UP clarified that they "know we're not helpless." Instead, the group said they were trying to capitalize on the string of nonsensical Facebook events that have been popping up on many users' newsfeeds.

The group urged those interested to join them for future, more organized events and to vote in the election on Nov. 7.