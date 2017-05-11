Third season of Inside Out brings Philadelphia Museum of Art masterpieces to new neighborhoods

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, with the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is launching the third season of Inside Out.



The program brings high-quality reproductions of Museum masterpieces to communities' sidewalks and storefronts.

"We hope that it will inspire people to think about the role that art can play in their daily lives. The Museum’s treasures are for everyone to enjoy,” said Timothy Rub, the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s George D. Widener director and CEO.



Beginning May 15, residents of East Passyunk, Manayunk and Media can enjoy art outdoors through the summer. Across the bridge, in Haddonfield, New Jersey, outdoor installations will also be set up.

In the fall, the Philly neighborhoods of Brewerytown and Old City, along with the suburban towns of Glenside and Lansdowne, will discover art in unexpected places.

“Inside Out brings the joy, the inspiration of seeing a work of art in person, directly to people in their everyday lives," said Victoria Rogers, vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation.



Each community will receive up to 10 masterpieces that will be placed within walking or biking distance of each other.



For example, those in East Passyunk can head to the Adobe Café, Bok Building, Noord and Pat’s Steaks to see artwork hanging outside.

If you like what you see, head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on a date between Friday, July 21, and Sunday, July 23.

Residents of all past and present Inside Out locations can enter the museum for free. Just make sure to bring a valid driver's license to verify where you live.

Inside Out 2017

Beginning Monday, May 15

Free

Various locations