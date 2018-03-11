Jake Arrieta reportedly agrees to multi-year deal with Phillies

According to multiple reports, the Phillies have landed one of the top free agent pitchers of the offseason – and certainly the best remaining starter on the market – 32-year-old righty Jake Arrieta.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports previously reported that the two sides were close to striking a deal.

The money had never really been the issue for the Phillies in their pursuit of Arrieta – it was always more about the years they'd be committing to a pitcher who's already on the wrong side of 30. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Arrieta was looking for a six- or seven-year deal, but the Phillies were only looking to commit a max of three years.

And while it's going to cost the team $25 million per year on average, it appears Phillies general manager Matt Klentak was able to get his wish in terms of the deal's length.

In Arrieta, the Phillies add a veteran presence to the top of their otherwise very young rotation. Furthermore, he brings postseason experience – he won the 2016 World Series with the Cubs – and a Cy Young pedigree – he won the NL Cy Young in 2015.



Last season, Arrieta went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings, including a 1.69 ERA in 11 starts in July and August.

Here's a look back at his career numbers:

YR TM W-L ERA WHIP SO/W 2010 BAL 6-6 4.66 1.535 1.08 2011 BAL 10-8 5.05 1.458 1.58 2012 BAL 3-9 6.20 1.369 3.11 2013 BAL/CHC 5-4 4.78 1.327 1.46 2014 CHC 10-5 2.53 0.989 4.07 2015 CHC 22-6 1.77 0.865 4.92 2016 CHC 18-8 3.10 1.084 2.50 2017 CHC 14-10 3.53 1.218 2.96 TOT - - - 88-56 3.57 1.169 2.66





