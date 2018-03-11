Jake Arrieta reportedly agrees to multi-year deal with Phillies

March 11, 2018
According to multiple reports, the Phillies have landed one of the top free agent pitchers of the offseason – and certainly the best remaining starter on the market – 32-year-old righty Jake Arrieta.
Phillies have agreement in principle with Jake Arrieta. Deal pending physical. It will be multi year deal.— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 11, 2018
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports previously reported that the two sides were close to striking a deal.
The money had never really been the issue for the Phillies in their pursuit of Arrieta – it was always more about the years they'd be committing to a pitcher who's already on the wrong side of 30. Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Arrieta was looking for a six- or seven-year deal, but the Phillies were only looking to commit a max of three years.
And while it's going to cost the team $25 million per year on average, it appears Phillies general manager Matt Klentak was able to get his wish in terms of the deal's length.
Jake Arrieta gets $75 million over 3 years— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2018
In Arrieta, the Phillies add a veteran presence to the top of their otherwise very young rotation. Furthermore, he brings postseason experience – he won the 2016 World Series with the Cubs – and a Cy Young pedigree – he won the NL Cy Young in 2015.
Last season, Arrieta went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings, including a 1.69 ERA in 11 starts in July and August.
Here's a look back at his career numbers:
|YR
|TM
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|SO/W
|2010
|BAL
|6-6
|4.66
|1.535
|1.08
|2011
|BAL
|10-8
|5.05
|1.458
|1.58
|2012
|BAL
|3-9
|6.20
|1.369
|3.11
|2013
|BAL/CHC
|5-4
|4.78
|1.327
|1.46
|2014
|CHC
|10-5
|2.53
|0.989
|4.07
|2015
|CHC
|22-6
|1.77
|0.865
|4.92
|2016
|CHC
|18-8
|3.10
|1.084
|2.50
|2017
|CHC
|14-10
|3.53
|1.218
|2.96
|TOT
|- - -
|88-56
|3.57
|1.169
|2.66
Stay tuned...
