James Beard-winning chef to share his best summer barbecue tips

Summer is winding down, but there's still time to plan a few more backyard barbecues with friends and family.

Make those last outdoor get-togethers really count, by picking up some tips from James Beard Award-winning chef Jeff Michaud on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Michaud, who won "Best Mid-Atlantic Chef" in 2010, will be demonstrating easy grilling techniques and sharing recipes for marinades in Osteria's outdoor space. The barbecue session will have an Italian-flare, since Michaud has a passion for Italian cuisine.

Tickets for the event are $65 per person. The cost includes lunch on the patio, refreshments and instruction. An optional beverage pairing will be available at the event for $15, too.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Noon | $65 per person