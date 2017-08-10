Food & Drink Barbecue
With summer comes the familiar BBQ smell that we all know and love.

August 10, 2017

James Beard-winning chef to share his best summer barbecue tips

Your next backyard barbecue is sure to be a success

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Summer is winding down, but there's still time to plan a few more backyard barbecues with friends and family.

Make those last outdoor get-togethers really count, by picking up some tips from James Beard Award-winning chef Jeff Michaud on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Michaud, who won "Best Mid-Atlantic Chef" in 2010, will be demonstrating easy grilling techniques and sharing recipes for marinades in Osteria's outdoor space. The barbecue session will have an Italian-flare, since Michaud has a passion for Italian cuisine.

Tickets for the event are $65 per person. The cost includes lunch on the patio, refreshments and instruction. An optional beverage pairing will be available at the event for $15, too.

Italian Barbecue with Chef Jeff Michaud

Sunday, Aug. 20
Noon | $65 per person
Osteria
640 N. Broad St.
(215) 763-0920

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

