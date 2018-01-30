January 30, 2018

Jason Kelce burns Minnesota in playful interview with Eagles teammate Beau Allen

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kelce Linc Eagles Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) celebrates with fans in the stands after the Eagles' score a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Monday's media day in Minneapolis is probably the loosest we'll see the Philadelphia Eagles before they take the field Sunday against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

There were plenty of noteworthy moments amid a frenzy of interviews, including the sight of Nick Foles seated next to Tom Brady. 

But the best exchange of the day may not have been led by a reporter at all. When 6ABC anchor Jamie Apody handed her microphone off to Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen, the Minnesota native interviewed All-Pro center Jason Kelce about his experience so far in Minneapolis.

Kelce wasted no time cracking a joke about the state's sodium content.

"What I've learned about Minnesota is that it's a land full of salt," Kelce said. "In particularly, from that victory we put on them last week. Well, they're booing us this week."

If the Eagles can keep their underdog momentum rolling, Philadelphia will be a land full of beer a week from today. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Minneapolis Super Bowl Vikings Minnesota Beau Allen Jason Kelce Super Bowl LII

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Attorney: Horse-punching client getting treatment for alcohol addiction
Horse Punchers

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
012917EricRowe

Eagles

Photos: An Eagles/Patriots rivalry that pits even the colonists against each other
Carroll - Betsy Ross Eagles Flag

Fashion

Historic Philadelphia dress collection featured on 'Strange Inheritance'
Darnell Collection

Sixers

Sixers' loss to Bucks shows how ugly things can get without Joel Embiid
012918-JustinAnderson-USAToday

Hackers

ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme
01302018_Diebold_Opteva_562_wiki

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.